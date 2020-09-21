 Orange eyes IoT services boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange eyes IoT services boost

21 SEP 2020

Orange highlighted its IoT strategy aimed to support the enterprise and customer segments, as it looks to strengthen its position and address the entire value chain in the market.

Jean-Marc Lafond, director of IoT Innovation (pictured), said the operator had the right networks to respond to the various use cases in IoT and the potential to cover the entire value chain.

Lafond emphasised the company’s goal is to support its B2B customers through digital transformation and highlighted 5G as a key driver, as it will bring “some additional capabilities and will really reinforce what we can do already today with IoT”.

The next-generation networks will also improve current capacity on massive IoT and unlock critical services which will enable use cases in smart industries, Lafond stated, adding the latter would be deployed in the next two-to-three years.

Orange is also working on developing an enriched connectivity promise to manage a large number of devices, along with collecting and inputting data in a secure way with value-added services.

It noted the IoT market’s potential to become more mature and thus it was collaborating with the ecosystem to open new opportunities.

Lafond outlined Orange’s key IoT verticals are smart cities, Industry 4.0, e-health, and automotive and connected products.

By the end of June, Orange had 21.1 million connected objects. It also sold 1 million connected devices in Europe in 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Spark seeks growth in IoT, health, sport

Orange debuts €500M sustainability bond

Vodafone IoT platform debuts in New Zealand
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association