English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange eyes Belgium cable tie-up

29 MAR 2018

Orange Belgium is mulling an “industrial partnership” with cable and broadcast company Nethys and Brutele, with a view to boosting its converged offering in the market.

Nethys and Brutele run cable TV brand Voo in the country, alongside fixed and broadband services and an MVNO hosted by Telenet.

Orange is currently the second largest operator in Belgium with 4 million connections – according to GSMA Intelligence figures for Q4 2017 – behind incumbent Proximus (formerly Belgacom). Orange also supplies TV, fixed and broadband services.

In a statement, Orange Belgium said the move was a “declaration of interest” in a partnership at this stage, but added it believed a deal represented the “best opportunity for them, their customers – residential and enterprise – and shareholders.”

Orange Belgium said a tie-up would create a convergent national operator, and would support a multi-year investment plan for high-speed fixed and mobile connectivity in Brussels and the southern region of Walloon.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange dep CEO: 5G business case still up for grabs

Orange eyes energy, banking in fresh Africa drive

Interview: Orange

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association