Orange eyes Belgium cable tie-up

Orange Belgium is mulling an “industrial partnership” with cable and broadcast company Nethys and Brutele, with a view to boosting its converged offering in the market.

Nethys and Brutele run cable TV brand Voo in the country, alongside fixed and broadband services and an MVNO hosted by Telenet.

Orange is currently the second largest operator in Belgium with 4 million connections – according to GSMA Intelligence figures for Q4 2017 – behind incumbent Proximus (formerly Belgacom). Orange also supplies TV, fixed and broadband services.

In a statement, Orange Belgium said the move was a “declaration of interest” in a partnership at this stage, but added it believed a deal represented the “best opportunity for them, their customers – residential and enterprise – and shareholders.”

Orange Belgium said a tie-up would create a convergent national operator, and would support a multi-year investment plan for high-speed fixed and mobile connectivity in Brussels and the southern region of Walloon.