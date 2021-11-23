 Orange readies Belgian convergence move - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange readies Belgian convergence move

23 NOV 2021

Orange Belgium moved to boost its convergence credentials by entering into talks to acquire a majority stake in VOO, a provider of TV, broadband, and fixed and mobile telecoms services.

The Orange subsidiary revealed it had commenced exclusive negotiations regarding a deal which would value VOO at €1.8 billion. The suitor is seeking a 75 per cent stake owned by Belgian company Nethys.

VOO operates cable networks in the Wallonia and parts of the Brussels regions.

Orange Belgium believes the acquisition will help it operate “a very high-speed network” in the regions through long-term enhancements to VOO’s network quality.

Any deal would be financed through debt with the backing of Orange’s parent.

In October, Orange deputy CEO Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere underlined the importance for the operator to boost convergence of fixed and mobile services, which it described as the cornerstone of its European growth strategy.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

