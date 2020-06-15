 Orange explores Africa expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange explores Africa expansion

15 JUN 2020

Orange CEO Stephane Richard reportedly unveiled the operator was considering expansion to new markets including Nigeria and South Africa, with a view to making moves in the upcoming months.

Richard told Les Echos a move into those markets could make sense for the company, adding the time frame would consist of a few months rather than years.

The executive explained Orange needed to seize the opportunities created by the crisis stemming from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, adding the operator will be looking to enhance partnerships with health companies or institutions.

Orange has operations in 18 countries in the Middle East and Africa.

In Q1, the group recorded a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from Africa and the Middle East to €1.4 billion, pointing to a 51 per cent rise in 4G customers in the regions as a growth driver.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Orange lines up leadership changes in post-Covid move

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Orange backs green goals in light of pandemic

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association