Orange explores Africa expansion - Mobile World Live

Orange CEO Stephane Richard reportedly unveiled the operator was considering expansion to new markets including Nigeria and South Africa, with a view to making moves in the upcoming months.

Richard told Les Echos a move into those markets could make sense for the company, adding the time frame would consist of a few months rather than years.

The executive explained Orange needed to seize the opportunities created by the crisis stemming from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, adding the operator will be looking to enhance partnerships with health companies or institutions.

Orange has operations in 18 countries in the Middle East and Africa.

In Q1, the group recorded a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from Africa and the Middle East to €1.4 billion, pointing to a 51 per cent rise in 4G customers in the regions as a growth driver.