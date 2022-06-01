Orange employs AI for business network monitoring

Orange Business Services launched network tools employing AI to help enterprise IT personnel proactivity monitor their interconnected network services and applications.

Service Manage-Watched works across Orange- and third-party services. It also interfaces with customers’ current monitoring tools.

It gathers information across key network areas to ensure services and applications are performing at optimal levels to meet customers’ business needs.

Services and applications have become spread out across various clouds, edges and device endpoints, all of which makes monitoring them more difficult for IT staff.

The company explained it developed Service Manage-Watch to group all monitoring results onto a single dashboard for real time viewing of end-to-end networks rather than a siloed approach.

Correlated information is analysed by AI to generate alerts.

Orange Business Services experts work with IT service desk agents to tailor correlation tools to customers’ requirements.