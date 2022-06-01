 Orange employs AI for business network monitoring - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange employs AI for business network monitoring

01 JUN 2022

Orange Business Services launched network tools employing AI to help enterprise IT personnel proactivity monitor their interconnected network services and applications.

Service Manage-Watched works across Orange- and third-party services. It also interfaces with customers’ current monitoring tools.

It gathers information across key network areas to ensure services and applications are performing at optimal levels to meet customers’ business needs.

Services and applications have become spread out across various clouds, edges and device endpoints, all of which makes monitoring them more difficult for IT staff.

The company explained it developed Service Manage-Watch to group all monitoring results onto a single dashboard for real time viewing of end-to-end networks rather than a siloed approach.

Correlated information is analysed by AI to generate alerts.

Orange Business Services experts work with IT service desk agents to tailor correlation tools to customers’ requirements.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Orange tower arm inks Paris Metro line deal

Orange healthcare unit bolsters telemedicine play

Orange appoints MEA, enterprise chiefs

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association