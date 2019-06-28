 Orange cuts losses on BT stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange cuts losses on BT stake

28 JUN 2019

Orange disposed of its 2.5 per cent stake in UK operator BT for £486 million, a price drastically lower than the value of the shares when acquired in 2016 as part of the sale of mobile business EE.

The French operator group cut back the size of its original four per cent stake in BT at the start of 2017, and booked a loss on the remainder later that year.

BT’s deal to acquire EE from Orange and Deutsche Telekom (DT) was first struck in 2015, and at the time, Orange’s stake was worth approximately £1.7 billion according to BT figures.

Among the buyers in the latest sale is BT itself, which bought 41 million of the 248 million shares for around £80 million.

The shares were part of the proceeds from the sale of its half of UK operator EE to BT. From the deal, completed back in 2016, Orange took €3.4 billion in cash and the shareholding in BT. Deutsche Telekom opted for a 12 per cent BT stake for its half of the company.

By the time the lock-in period preventing the sale of Orange’s interest closed in January 2017, BT’s share price had already plummeted. The UK incumbent issued a profit warning following accounting problems in its Italian unit and a number of issues in the UK market.

As Orange began cutting back its stake, DT also wrote down the value of its interest. To avoid litigation from the two shareholders, BT made a combined £255 million payment to the two companies in July 2017.

In two years since the payment BT’s share price has continued to decline. In May 2019 its price dipped to its lowest point since January 2012. The operator is also midway through sweeping cost-cutting measures and replaced its CEO at the start of 2019.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange eyes huge revenue boost in MEA

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

BT cautions operators over 5G role at healthcare demo

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association