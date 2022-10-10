 Orange CTO confident global squeeze will not derail 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange CTO confident global squeeze will not derail 5G

10 OCT 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: Orange CTO Laurent Leboucher (pictured) dismissed the prospect economic pressures could hamper 5G uptake from customers, highlighting efforts to ensure it was cost-effective together with the creation of new services based on the technology.

During his keynote, Leboucher said with 5G Orange “addressed strong needs” of its customers and added it planed to introduce differentiation and new kinds of services using the standalone iteration.

“In general, as a whole, we are quite confident that we can monetise 5G correctly,” he added.

Part of the operator’s plan to generate revenue from the new network technology includes within private networks and addressing verticals such as smart factories. This is in addition to general benefits of high service quality and good coverage brought by 5G.

5G progress
Leboucher indicated the company was making good progress with 5G in Europe. It is in the process of installing new core infrastructure across six markets to support the standalone variant, with the expectation these will be fully deployed in 2023.

For industry, the move to standalone will open a range of opportunities, Leboucher reiterated, noting the ability to support specialised services in segments such as healthcare and transportation.

However, during the push to 5G across customer segments, he noted the need to be “very consistent between what we do in terms of handsets, smartphones and also networks”.

He added 60 per cent of the devices it sells in shops are 5G compatible and it had also worked helping “business to use and be completely comfortable with 5G” through facilities such as its various laboratories.

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live all week, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of next generation networks. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Malaysia secures backing for national 5G network

Reliance advances 5G equipment ambitions

Orange se prepara ante posibles restricciones del suministro energético
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association