Orange continues converged push in Romania

Orange unveiled its first fixed-mobile packages in Romania since completing an acquisition of a majority stake in Telekom Romania Communications (TRC) in 2021, as the group continues to push converged services in its European operations.

The operator’s Romanian unit is set to start selling fixed and mobile, along with optional add-ons of TV packages, under the Orange Love brand from 28 March.

It noted the date will also mark the completion of all fixed products being moved onto the Orange brand, with all stores and applications also set to sport the primary logo.

Orange stated it was already the largest mobile player in the market when it announced the deal to buy a 54 per cent share of TRC from OTE in 2020.

After completing the deal in September 2021 it began rebranding the fixed business, combining infrastructure and migrating former TRC MVNO customers onto its primary mobile network.

Orange deputy CEO for Europe Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere (pictured) stated convergence “is the key to our growth across Europe”.

“Today, our ambition is becoming reality.”

“Orange has now grown in Romania into an infrastructure-based convergent operator across B2C, B2B and ICT markets, playing a key role in achieving our ambitions in Europe.”