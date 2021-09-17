Orange boosts digital inclusion efforts

Orange resumed operation of workshops in its stores across France, a move it deemed as highlighting its efforts to prioritise digital inclusion.

In a statement, Orange explained it was fully committed to increase digital equality and the workshops were designed for those who need support in using technology, especially the elderly.

Orange asserted if it works constantly for the deployment of “very high-speed networks” and focuses on the maintenance and quality of a territory’s coverage, it is also “fully mobilised” to reduce inequalities in terms of access, equipment and digital literacy by “promoting connectivity, inclusion and skills development without discrimination”.

In its workshops, the company provides free group lessons covering smartphone use, accessing social networks, data protection and using communications apps, among others.

“More than ever and in the current context, Orange is making digital inclusion a priority”, Orange France CEO Fabienne Dulac (pictured, far right) commented, adding mastery of digital skills was essential for professional, social and economic integration.

Orange opened its digital workshops in 2018, but took them online in 2020 due to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Its inclusion push saw Orange join a GSMA initiative to boost digital inclusion for people with disabilities in late 2020.