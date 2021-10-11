Orange bets €1.3M in telemedicine start-up Rofim

Orange’s investment vehicle made its first move in the e-health sector, pouring €1.3 million into France-based telemedicine start-up Rofim in an effort to improve patient care through digital healthcare services.

In a statement, the operator explained its venture capital subsidiary, Orange Ventures Impact, participated in a Series-A fundraising by Rofim which totalled €5 million and will be used to enhance the start-up’s staff and accelerate service deployment in healthcare institutions and the medico-social sector.

Specifically, funds will go to moves aimed at enabling and digitising activities of healthcare professionals, reducing diagnostics and conducting activities such as teleconsultation and medical data exchange quickly and securely.

Other fundraising contributors include bank Banque des Territoires and investment company Region Sud Investissement.

Orange Ventures president Jerome Berger explained the company was convinced of Rofim’s ability to ease the daily life of healthcare personnel.

Rofim MD Emilie Mercadal highlighted the French telemedicine market is expected to hit more than €3 billion in 2026 and the fresh funding provided the start-up with the means to meet the needs of the sector.