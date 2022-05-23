Orange Belgium boosts digital brand

Orange Belgium chief consumer officer Christophe Dujardin claimed the operator continues to shake up the local mobile market with its digital-only brand hey, as new features were added to the offering.

The fresh elements include a mobile plan dedicated to people aged under 26 years. Dujardin explained the decision was made to focus on a younger demographic following customer feedback.

Orange’s Belgian unit also intends to create a separate online community for hey customers, and introduce the Myhey customer service app in the coming months.

The operator introduced the hey brand in September 2021. The new marque also continues to place a strong focus on environmental sustainability and keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum.

Meanwhile, Orange Belgium is gearing up for an upcoming 5G spectrum auction, which is expected to take place in June.

The auction includes a package of spectrum reserved for a possible new MNO, which would then compete with Orange Belgium, Proximus and Telenet/Base.