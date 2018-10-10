English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange Bank gets new chief

10 OCT 2018

Paul de Leusse will take over as CEO of Orange Bank from Andre Coisne, while continuing his role as Orange Group deputy CEO for Mobile Financial Services, the operator announced.

Coisne will work with Orange Bank as an adviser to de Leusse on strategic projects, and then focus on a business project in the area of responsible investment and impact finance (investments designed to marry returns with social or environmental benefits), Orange said in a statement.

“Paul de Leusse thanks Andre Coisne for the successful launch of Orange Bank, one of the most innovative banks on the French market,” the operator added.

News Coisne was to step down first surfaced last month, when sources said a new management structure is being prepared for Orange’s banking unit,

Orange Bank launched in November 2017, having been delayed by four months due to issues related to “quality and reliability” in the testing phase. The company plans to launch the service in Spain in 2019, but is reportedly facing issues gaining a licence in the country, meaning it will likely have to launch on a French licence.

Last month de Leusse said Orange Money “represents the future of Orange’s mobile financial services in all our countries, especially in Europe”.

Reuters reported Orange aims to get 2 million bank customers within ten years, roughly a quarter of France’s online banking sector.

By the end of 2017, Orange Money had 40 million customers, with €26 billion worth of transactions processed during the year.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Orange Money chief eyes European boost

Politicians urged to back big data at UNGA

Orange Bank boss to quit in October – report
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association