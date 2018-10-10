Orange Bank gets new chief

Paul de Leusse will take over as CEO of Orange Bank from Andre Coisne, while continuing his role as Orange Group deputy CEO for Mobile Financial Services, the operator announced.

Coisne will work with Orange Bank as an adviser to de Leusse on strategic projects, and then focus on a business project in the area of responsible investment and impact finance (investments designed to marry returns with social or environmental benefits), Orange said in a statement.

“Paul de Leusse thanks Andre Coisne for the successful launch of Orange Bank, one of the most innovative banks on the French market,” the operator added.

News Coisne was to step down first surfaced last month, when sources said a new management structure is being prepared for Orange’s banking unit,

Orange Bank launched in November 2017, having been delayed by four months due to issues related to “quality and reliability” in the testing phase. The company plans to launch the service in Spain in 2019, but is reportedly facing issues gaining a licence in the country, meaning it will likely have to launch on a French licence.

Last month de Leusse said Orange Money “represents the future of Orange’s mobile financial services in all our countries, especially in Europe”.

Reuters reported Orange aims to get 2 million bank customers within ten years, roughly a quarter of France’s online banking sector.

By the end of 2017, Orange Money had 40 million customers, with €26 billion worth of transactions processed during the year.