 Orange Bank gets a new CEO - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange Bank gets a new CEO

12 SEP 2022

Orange detailed a change to the head of its banking unit as part of a wider refresh of the France-based operator’s management team under new CEO Christel Heydemann (pictured).

The group announced Stephane Vallois, currently deputy CEO of Orange Bank, will replace Paul de Leusse as CEO from 1 October as the latter plans to leave the company.

Orange stated its banking business now has nearly 2 million customers in Europe and 800,000 in Africa. The group took sole control of Orange Bank in late 2021 and ploughed a further €230 million into the venture.

Elsewhere in the group, Jerome Barre is leaving his position as CEO of the wholesale and international networks division with effect from 15 September, with CTIO Michael Trabbia taking on the role on an interim basis alongside his existing duties.

Beatrice Mandine is set to leave her position in Orange’s communications and brand engagement team at the end of September, with a replacement to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Vincent Lecerf, current director of HR at French multinational Imerys, is to replace Gervais Pellissier as EVP in charge of HR.

Pellissier, who also holds the role of deputy CEO, will continue to advise the executive management team.

Heydemann stated the appointments of Lecerf and Vallois “reinforce the dynamic started several months ago to ensure our continued transformation and growth. I know I can count on their combined expertise to support the development of the company”.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

