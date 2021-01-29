 Orange backs out of Iliad network share talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange backs out of Iliad network share talks

29 JAN 2021

Iliad’s French unit Free Mobile was dealt a blow by Orange after it terminated discussions on a mobile network sharing deal due to differences in 5G deployment visions.

In a statement, Orange said talks with Free Mobile commenced in late 2020 following the close of a 5G spectrum auction. It explained it called a halt due to “a divergence in deployment strategy”.

Orange added the quality of its network “is a priority”, citing figures from regulator Arcep which placed it at the top of this metric for the past decade.

The operator also targeted delivering fibre connectivity to “two-thirds of the 24 million connectable homes that have already been built” in France.

In November 2020, Reuters reported Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud had indicated the company was interested in agreeing a network sharing deal with Orange, stating it would bring parity with rivals SFR and Bouygues Telecom, which had a partnership covering 70 per cent of the population.

Orange and Free Mobile have a national roaming agreement which runs until end-2022.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Orange se suma a un plan europeo de sanidad digital que prevé una inversión de 24 millones de euros

Asset sale to net Orange €1.3B

Orange joins €24M Europe e-health scheme

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association