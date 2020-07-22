 Orange appoints new Moldova boss - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange appoints new Moldova boss

22 JUL 2020

Orange progressed with an executive switch-around across its European operations, appointing the VP of its Poland management board, Mariusz Gaca, to lead its Moldova unit.

Gaca will replace Julien Ducarroz who, as announced earlier this month, will become CEO of Orange Polska in September.

Its new Moldova CEO will take up the role in November, having spent 20 years at Orange Polska, 11 of these being in senior roles. He is credited with introducing several of its major product offerings including flexible price plans and converged offer Orange Love.

While announcing its latest executive move, Orange also confirmed Ducarroz’s new position had been ratified by the operator’s management and supervisory boards.

Filling its Moldova position is the latest part of a wider shuffle of Orange’s management teams across a number of operations in Europe and at group level, with its current Poland CEO moving to Orange Spain.

When he announced the start of the initiative in June, Orange CEO Stephane Richard said the moves were part of a wider plan to accelerate digital transformation and allow it to be more “agile, flexible and dynamic” in the post Covid-19 (coronavirus) era.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

