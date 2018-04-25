Orange appoints new execs in Africa

Orange Egypt appointed Yasser Shaker as its new CEO to “accelerate the digitalisation of the country”, days after the resignation of previous chief Jean-Marc Harion.

Bruno Mettling, chairman of Orange Egypt, confirmed Shaker’s appointment on Twitter.

Congratulations to @YasserShaker_, our new CEO of @Orange_Egypt.

I’m confident that Yasser will face successfully the challenges and wish him the best for his new professional endeavor. pic.twitter.com/hyKfmxvfJp — Bruno Mettling (@BrunoMettling) April 24, 2018

Shaker was previously CTIO for Orange Middle East and Africa, where he worked on the digitisation strategy for 19 countries. Before that, he was CTO of Orange Egypt.

“He will be leading Orange Egypt’s team aiming at accelerating the country’s digitalisation with full support from Orange Group,” the operator said in a statement.

“Orange’s presence in Egypt is of utmost importance to its future development in Africa and the Middle East… Egypt will always be a crucial and essential hub for its business growth in the region,” the statement added.

As for Harion, he is set to head Polish operator Play starting in August, where he will replace Jorgen Bang-Jensen.

Orange also appointed Aminata Kane Ndiaye as CEO of its Sierra Leone unit, Financial Afrik reported. She was previously mobile money marketing manager at Orange, based in Senegal.

Orange said it would not comment on her appointment for now.