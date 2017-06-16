English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Orange reaffirms French LoRa deal with 4,000 site goal

16 JUN 2017

Orange said its low power wide area (LPWA) network based on LoRa technology now covers almost 4,000 towns and industrial sites in France, as it targets nationwide urban deployment for enterprises by the end of the year.

The company gave the update at the Viva Technology show in Paris, where it also announced plans to test LoRa roaming with other European operators by December.

In September 2016 Orange announced it had exceeded its LoRa deployment goal for the first half of the year, with 18 urban areas in France covering around 1,300 towns able to use the network. By the end of January 2017, the operator wanted to extend the LoRa network to 120 urban areas, approximately 2,600 towns.

Although already a significant way through its roll out of non-cellular LPWA technology, the company is also backing 3GPP-standardised IoT deployments.

At LPWA World in May its mobile IoT project leader Ronan Le Bras said demand for LPWA devices was wide ranging and some verticals would benefit from using cellular standards instead.

As revealed by Mobile World Live in November 2016, Orange is thought to prefer LTE-M to NB-IoT for its cellular IoT deployment, with LTE-M deployments in Belgium and Spain tipped for launch later this year (Light Reading also reported this week the operator is now mulling a mix of NB-IoT, as well as LTE-M, for its low-power operations in markets beyond France, potentially dealing a blow to any LoRa/Orange alliance outside France).

Both NB-IoT and LTE-M are gaining traction across Europe with operators in the process of testing and deploying their preferred technologies.

Earlier this week Mobile World Live reported Vodafone conducted limited testing of LTE-M in addition to the roll-out of NB-IoT in some of its European markets.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone commits to NB-IoT amid LTE-M testing

Orange exec hits back at EU 5G criticism

Vodafone plays down NB-IoT interoperability concerns

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association