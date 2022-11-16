Orange AI group issues ethics guidance

Orange released an ethics charter covering data and AI, seeking to promote responsible usage by implementing governing principles in a move advancing the work of an advisory body established in 2021.

In a statement, Orange noted AI could have a positive impact on addressing topical challenges, but argued clear ethical frameworks were required to protect against security risks associated with machine learning.

Orange outlined six principles it believes are fundamental to ethical use of data and AI, including focusing on social and economic benefits, equality, diversity and preventing discrimination.

It also endorsed a transparent communication on the use of AI to enable “a clear chain of responsibility” can be built.

“Adopting this Data and AI Ethical Charter demonstrates the Orange group’s desire to develop these innovative technologies for our customers but in a respectful and ethical way, protecting the trusted relationship we have with all our stakeholders”, said CEO Christel Heydemann.