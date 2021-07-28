 Orange readies leadership changes in Africa units - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange readies leadership changes in Africa units

28 JUL 2021

Orange announced plans to appoint new CEOs for three of its subsidiaries in Africa, with the changes set to come into effect on 1 September.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, Orange explained the reshuffle was part of its standard governance procedures as the outgoing CEOs neared the end of their mandates.

Current Madagascar CEO Michel Degland will become a deputy CEO for Mauritius Telecom, an entity partially owned by the group. He will be replaced by Frederic Debord, who currently runs Orange’s business in Cameroon.

Patrick Benon, current chief of Orange Botswana, will take the reins of the Cameroon division. His successor is due to be announced in the coming weeks as a decision is yet to be formally ratified.

Business in Cameroon magazine reported on 15 July Orange Cameroon’s CEO had left the country following allegations of ethical violations. Orange has repeatedly denied the claims.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

