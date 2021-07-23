Oracle wins Telenor business in Asia

Telenor Group tapped Oracle to handle charging and revenue management in three Asian markets, giving the software giant another win as it works to further penetrate the telecom market.

In addition to supplying Telenor with its converged charging and revenue management solutions, Oracle will oversee deployment of the network software in Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan through its communications consulting group.

Telenor explained in a statement it chose a single provider for billing and charging in all three markets to expedite new offers and streamline processes. The operator noted it selected a cloud-native solution to lay the groundwork for 5G.

In addition to monthly billing, the Oracle software can support video-on-demand, mobile banking payments, and large-scale prepaid voice and data services, the companies said.

Telenor’s investment in three of its Asian networks comes as the company is selling its operation in Myanmar, where the government has banned internet access for citizens.

For Oracle, the Telenor contract is the latest in a series of deals with mobile network operators. Dish Network chose it to provide a service-based architecture for the operator’s 5G core, which will be hosted in the AWS cloud.

In addition, South Korean operator KT tapped Oracle for policy control in its 5G network.