Optiva names ex-Ericsson exec as new chief - Mobile World Live

Cloud BSS provider Optiva appointed ex-Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent executive John Giere as president and CEO, following the exit of former boss Danielle Royston in August.

In a statement, Optiva said it had appointed “telecom veteran” Giere (pictured, right), who brings more than 25 years of experience in the market. He previously held roles as CEO of OpenWave Mobility, CMO of now Nokia-owned Alcatel-Lucent, and VP roles in sales, marketing and business development at Ericsson.

Optiva chairman Robert Stabile said the company was confident Giere’s experience “would propel Optiva’s team and its cloud-native BSS product roadmap”.

Giere’s predecessor Royston left the company in August following a dispute over pay.

Canada-based Optiva said in a statement released in May it had “declined to meet” Royston’s compensation requests, without specifying what the demands were.

Optiva deals in cloud-native revenue management software for MNOs and MVNOs.