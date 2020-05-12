 Optiva CEO quits over pay dispute - Mobile World Live
Home

Optiva CEO quits over pay dispute

12 MAY 2020

Cloud BSS provider Optiva prepared to begin searching for a new CEO after current boss Danielle Royston quit following a clash over pay.

Royston tendered her resignation after Optiva “declined to meet” her “recent compensation requests”, the company stated. It did not specify what these demands were.

Her notice period runs until 9 August, during which Royston will continue to helm the Canada-based business, which deals in cloud-native revenue management software for MNOs and MVNOs.

The CEO held the position for three years: Optiva said it would engage a specialist recruitment company to handle finding her replacement.

Chair Scott Brighton thanked Royston for her leadership “during a time of unprecedented change and competition in the communications sector of the technology industry”.

“We will be expeditiously moving forward to choose a new CEO, and we wish Danielle the best in her future endeavours.”

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

