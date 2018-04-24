English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Privacy & Security 2018 Article

Operators yet to pin down IoT strategy

24 APR 2018

The vast majority of service providers are focusing on cellular IoT technologies, but remain without a solid strategy to achieve revenue growth in the nascent segment, research by Ericsson found.

A survey of 20 leading operators showed they are pursuing multiple paths to IoT revenue growth. While Ericsson was able to identify four distinct tracks operators are taking (network provider, connectivity provider, service enabler and service creator) it discovered 70 per cent of operators lack a well defined strategy for taking on the growing market.

One thing most providers had in common was that 80 per cent were looking to move beyond connectivity to create value through differentiated services, or by becoming IoT service enablers or creators.

Jeff Travers, Ericsson’s head of IoT, said the research “confirms the importance of IoT to the current and future business of leading service providers”. He noted operators are “investing in new technologies and establishing new business models for revenue sharing and increased use of indirect channels.”

Strategies
The report comes as operators around the globe move ahead with the launch of IoT networks and reveal a variety of visions for revenue generation.

In the US, AT&T is hard at work pushing adoption of connected car and smart city services on its LTE-M network, while T-Mobile US focused more on lower throughput asset tracking and monitoring options for its NB-IoT network. In Europe, Stockholm-based Telenor Connexion is keeping an eye on digital health, though CEO Mats Lundquist recently told Mobile World Live automotive applications will fuel the majority of growth in the near-term.

At Mobile World Congress 2018, Ericsson’s 5G marketing director Monika Bylehn urged operators to size up IoT opportunities now and make a decision on what business they want to target.

“It’s still a small part of the business, but you need to start to build and see what role you take in the value chain – is it as a network developer…in service enablement or service creation?”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association