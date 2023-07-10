 Operators throw weight behind digital ID scheme - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators throw weight behind digital ID scheme

10 JUL 2023

The European Union (EU) selected Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone Germany to run field trials to develop digital ID functions and improve the security of biometric technology.

Under the project, the EU stated it established a consortium consisting of the operators, which will be responsible for testing biometric-powered digital identity wallets in 19 countries on its behalf.

Countries included in the trial include Germany; Austria; France; Poland; Greece; the Netherlands; and Ukraine.

Registrations for bank accounts and driving licences using the IDs will be tested, while trials for online public services including the use of e-signatures are already underway.

The trials form part of EU efforts to adopt an improved technical framework for secure digital identities, as the methods implemented to date have apparently faced criticism for high costs and vulnerabilities.

Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone will also attempt to curb digital identity fraud and improve security in cross-border SIM card activations in Ukraine.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the new digital identity will be “one that we trust, and that citizens everywhere in Europe can use to do everything from pay taxes to rent a bike. A technology with which we ourselves can control what data is used and how”.

Testing will run until end-2024.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Feature: How operators are preparing for the 3G sunset

DT y Ericsson presumen de primicia en segmentación de redes

Deutsche Telekom shifts gear on Autobahn deployment

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association