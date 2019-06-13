 Operators pushed to up their game on 5G benefits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators pushed to up their game on 5G benefits

13 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM 5G WORLD, LONDON: Operators must clearly highlight the business benefits of 5G to win over small- and medium-sized enterprises which otherwise may turn to other technologies, industry specialists warned.

During a keynote session, CEO of cloud company ASOCS Gilad Garon (pictured) said business owners needed a “model they can digest” for 5G as they were essentially competing with Wi-Fi technologies.

“After you get rid of all the fluff, you’ve got to show mid- and small-size enterprises why this [5G] is better, that’s going to be the main challenge.”

“If you’re going to be successful in B2B you have to think enterprise, you have to think IT, you have to think DevOps. You have to think cheap and thin.”

Garon also pointed to a problem with current 5G noise ignoring immediate use cases, noting: “If we keep sticking to 3GPP engineers thinking about remote surgery over 5G, this industry has a big problem.”

Deutsche Telekom SVP 5G campus networks Antje Williams noted a differentiating feature of mobile which should be highlighted is the strong security capabilities. However, she conceded there was still work to do with customers to educate them about the new network technology.

“The actuality of what 5G can do has to be learned not only by us, but also our customers.”

Private networks
In Germany, the case for 5G in major enterprises has been the subject of debate, with authorities setting aside an allocation of spectrum able to be claimed by specific industrial players.

Williams noted there could still be a strong operator opportunity even with this model: “At the end we expect they [companies acquiring private spectrum] will come to those operators or others that can manage a network, that can build it up.”

“There is not so much interest in doing everything by themselves as they do not want to move into our business really, they want to know what’s happening in their networks and shield their networks.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ofcom targets rural, industrial coverage boost

Operators scathing over German 5G auction outcome

Intelligence Brief: How much will we pay for 5G?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association