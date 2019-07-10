 Operators defend Norway data costs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators defend Norway data costs

10 JUL 2019

Norway’s independent consumer council blamed a lack of competition in the mobile sector for high data tariffs, in comments made as part of a newspaper expose on comparative connectivity costs across the region.

Aftenposten, one of Norway’s largest newspapers, ran a front page story claiming data services were much cheaper in nearby countries. It cited NOK300 ($35) would buy an allocation of 3GB to 6GB in Norway, compared with 50GB in Denmark and 15GB in Sweden.

Finn Myrstad, director of digital services at the Norwegian Consumer Council, said the market was “obviously suffering from a lack of competition”.

On the consumer authority’s website, it lists creation of a price comparison service for mobile services as one of its priorities. This, it believes, will “help highlight the limited options that exist in this market”.

In response to the Aftenposten article, a Telenor representative told the newspaper it invests far more in Norway than Denmark and pointed to high costs associated with building networks in the former.

Telia communications director Henning Lunde noted there were many aspects impacting pricing outside of competition, including consumption patterns, demand and costs.

Competitive landscape
GSMA Intelligence estimated Telenor and Telia held a combined 88 per cent of the 7.9 million connections in Norway (including cellular IoT) in Q2. The remainder use Ice or one of the specialist operators in the market.

In Denmark, by the same metric, TDC led with a 38 per cent share of the country’s 10.5 million connections with no other operator holding a share of more than 21 per cent. Other players include Telia, 3 and Telenor.

Sweden, which has 27 million connections, was led by Telenor with a 49 per cent share, more than double its nearest competitor, Telia. Tele2 and 3 are also among the other players, with more than 1.9 million connections.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Operators divided on 5G strategies

Axiata, Telenor tie-up facing Malaysian spotlight

Malaysia wary over impact of Axiata, Telenor tie-up
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association