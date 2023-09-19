 Operator giants clash on ethical AI responsibility - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_AI & Cloud

Operator giants clash on ethical AI responsibility

19 SEP 2023

LIVE FROM DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD, COPENHAGEN: Digital bosses from Vodafone UK and BT Group debated which parties within an organisation should be tasked with implementing ethical principles for AI, with the rivals divided on how much responsibility those building the systems should have.

Scott Petty, CTO of Vodafone UK (pictured, right) revealed that in the operator’s model it was not the role of the technology leaders to take a position on ethics, with his team solely focusing on building the engineering, data ingestion and tools to develop the systems.

“You have big ethical issues that require your general counsel, your EA, and commercial needs to decide where you want to position the business,” while adding the operator had also set up an AI council.

“I don’t think technology can do it, because then we’re marking our own homework.”

Conversely, Harmeen Mehta, chief digital and innovation officer at BT (pictured, second right) said this was not the case for her company, with the conversation “supported from the top, driven from all sides flooding in”.

Mehta argued that all facets of an organisation should be involved given the huge business opportunity represented by AI, from the CEO, the security team, legal teams and even developers and testers.

“I think the ownership should sit with all and at the same time, our accountability as technology leaders should be to make sure we don’t let anybody not think about it.”

Hitting back, Petty pointed to the way websites used to be made, when everybody was involved, leading to the implementation of GDPR laws because there was a failure around privacy.

“They weren’t managing them properly and we got regulated into that situation. I think we can be a bit more thoughtful here, I think we can plan a little better.”

He added that as technologists, they should be planning for the future, ensuring guide rails and safety measures “rather than waiting until the regulator comes along”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association