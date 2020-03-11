 Opensignal predicts next 5G move from AT&T - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Opensignal predicts next 5G move from AT&T

11 MAR 2020

Opensignal tipped AT&T to launch 5G service in nine specific cities in the coming months, claiming analysis of the operator’s spectrum recycling efforts allowed it to predict where coverage will be deployed next.

Between December 2019 and February, the mobile analytics company noted AT&T reduced its 850MHz spectrum usage in 48 cities, with the operator subsequently launching 5G in 37 of them. If the trend holds, Opensignal expects launches in Springfield (two cities in the states of Massachusetts and Missouri); Portsmouth; Syracuse; Harrisburg; Huntsville; Lexington; Fayetteville; and Reno.

AT&T offers 5G on mmWave and low-band spectrum. Since December 2019, it worked steadily to expand the latter’s the footprint, with 80 cities covered by early March as it moves to achieve nationwide coverage in Q2.

Operator executives previously told Mobile World Live its low-band deployment would use recycled 3G and 4G spectrum in the 850MHz and 1.9GHz bands.

In a blog, Opensignal noted AT&T began turning off 10MHz chunks of 4G spectrum in the 850MHz band in select markets in November 2019, before later launching 5G service in those locations.

It observed there is “usually a gap of a few weeks, or even a month or two, between the operator clearing the spectrum” and a subsequent 5G debut.

Opensignal noted availability of new mid-band spectrum and technologies including dynamic spectrum sharing will eventually reduce the need for operators to recycle spectrum already in use, making future predictions harder.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: Why are we still talking about small cells?

HPE targets 5G acceleration with operator products

Airtel taps Cisco to prep core for 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association