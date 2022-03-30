 Opensignal notes pressure on T-Mobile US speed crown - Mobile World Live
Home

Opensignal notes pressure on T-Mobile US speed crown

30 MAR 2022

Research by network metrics company Opensignal suggested Verizon and AT&T now have the required mid-band spectrum to close the gap on T-Mobile US for fastest 5G download speeds in the nation after deploying C-Band earlier this year.

In a report released yesterday (29 March), Opensignal placed T-Mobile download data rates at 225.5Mb/s Verizon’s C-Band at 211.8Mb/s and AT&T 160Mb/s.

For uplink C-Band or mid-band rates, results from Opensignal’s users showed AT&T and Verizon neck and neck at 18.5Mb/s and 18.2Mb/s, respectively with T-Mobile at 20.7Mb/s

Verizon’s C-Band spectrum activation has also changed the overall 5G download speeds beyond mid-band.

The operator’s rates increased from 55.7Mb/s to 70.6Mb/s after it deployed C-Band, but T-Mobile still has a commanding lead with an average 5G data rate more than double that of Verizon’s.

By contrast, AT&T’s initial C-Band launch is yet to have a widespread impact on its 5G users’ national experience, Opensignal’s data showed.

There are a few caveats to Opensignal’s research: AT&T initially deployed C-Band in just eight markets, while Verizon announced in January it planned to deploy across 1,700 markets.

Expansion
Earlier this month, Verizon stated it planned to deploy its C-Band and mmWave-powered 5G ultra-wideband service in 30 more cities this year. It plans to cover at least 175 million people with the service by end-2022.

Verizon strengthened its hand through agreements with satellite providers for early clearance of C-band spectrum to enable the expanded availability.

AT&T’s 5G speeds will likely improve as expands mid-band deployments over the rest of this year using C-Band and 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz spectrum it bought during a Federal Communication Commission auction in January.

While AT&T and Verizon’s C-Band spectrum is largely in the frequency range of 3.7GHz to 3.8GHz, Opensignal used T-Mobile’s 2.5GHz band for the comparison because the operator is employing it along similar lines.

The research company also noted T-Mobile had a head start because it deployed 5G on the frequency two years ago.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

