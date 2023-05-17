 OpenAI boss presses for AI regulation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OpenAI boss presses for AI regulation

17 MAY 2023

Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, called for the US to regulate deployment of advanced large language models, warning of the dangers of generative AI without solid policy frameworks in place.

In a hearing with the US Senate to discuss governance of generative AI, Altman argued regulations will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models, as fears grow about threats to society.

Threats discussed during his testimony centred on the spread of misinformation caused and violations of data privacy laws associated with how OpenAI trains its models.

Senator Richard Blumenthal told the hearing the prospect of inadequately trained AI is “more than a little scary” and argued new technologies must be “held accountable”.

The official pointed to the ability of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to mimic and simulate authentic human interactions, after opening his testimony with a speech generated by the model which was trained in his voice.

Altman suggested the formation of a government agency to regulate AI training and deployments would be helpful for development, explaining the need for “a combination of licensing and testing requirements” for developers.

He also proposed revoking licences of developers which launch AI tools that exceed certain “threshold” or “capabilities”, for example models capable of self replication or generating harmful content.

Altman argued for a governing rule around how machine learning tools gather data from the internet to generate responses.

“Users should be able to opt-out from having their data used by companies like ours, or other social media companies,” he added.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Baidu returns to growth on China recovery

UK to review AI impact as fears grow

Telefonica chief latest to sound generative AI warning

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association