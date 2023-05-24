 OpenAI adds Bing search to ChatGPT Plus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OpenAI adds Bing search to ChatGPT Plus

24 MAY 2023

OpenAI picked Microsoft Bing as the default search engine for its premium ChatGPT Plus service, deepening ties with a company which has become a key investor over the past four years.

Yusuf Mehdi, head of consumer marketing with Microsoft, explained in a blog the latest collaboration will speed delivery of search results and improve their provenance.

“Now, ChatGPT answers can be grounded by search and web data and include citations so you can learn more”.

While the move is initally open to paying ChatGPT users, OpenAI plans to extend access to those employing the free version through a plug-in.

Mehdi stated developers could submit plug-ins for business and consumer services including Microsoft’s various “copilot” offerings, alongside its search engine and ChatGPT.

Microsoft deployed an upgraded version of ChatGPT on its Bing search engine in February.

It faces competition from Google in terms of employing AI in search.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

EC clears Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Luz verde de la Comisión Europea a la compra de Activision Blizzard por Microsoft
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association