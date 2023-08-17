OpenAI acquires start-up to boost ChatGPT

OpenAI acquired digital products company Global Illumination to ramp development of key platforms, marking the GPT-maker’s first major acquisition.

In a blog, OpenAI explained the deal will aid development of tools including its popular generative AI platform ChatGPT. It described US-based Global Illumination as a start-up employing the technology to develop digital infrastructure and creative tools.

Global Illumination is led by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, former Meta Platforms employees involved in designing products for Instagram and Facebook.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows the launch of GPT-4 earlier this year, which OpenAI recently claimed can improve content moderation and labelling processes, reducing the need for human involvement.

OpenAI is heavily backed by technology giant Microsoft, which announced a multibillion dollar investment in the company earlier this year.