 OpenAI acquires start-up to boost ChatGPT
Home_AI & Cloud

OpenAI acquires start-up to boost ChatGPT

17 AUG 2023

OpenAI acquired digital products company Global Illumination to ramp development of key platforms, marking the GPT-maker’s first major acquisition.

In a blog, OpenAI explained the deal will aid development of tools including its popular generative AI platform ChatGPT. It described US-based Global Illumination as a start-up employing the technology to develop digital infrastructure and creative tools.

Global Illumination is led by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, former Meta Platforms employees involved in designing products for Instagram and Facebook.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows the launch of GPT-4 earlier this year, which OpenAI recently claimed can improve content moderation and labelling processes, reducing the need for human involvement.

OpenAI is heavily backed by technology giant Microsoft, which announced a multibillion dollar investment in the company earlier this year.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture.

Read more

