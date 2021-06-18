 Association upgrades OpenRoaming Wi-Fi standard - Mobile World Live
Home

Association upgrades OpenRoaming Wi-Fi standard

18 JUN 2021

The Wireless Broadband Association (WBA) launched the second version of its OpenRoaming protocols, adding minimum connectivity quality to a set of requirements designed to ease users’ access to public Wi-Fi networks.

It stated the standard added facilities for network service providers to provide a minimum quality of connectivity guarantee to show features such as HD streaming are available.

Its latest version of the standard also increases the types of commercial agreements supported between mobile operators and Wi-Fi providers.

The first deployment of the latest version will be in Google’s Orion Wi-Fi service, which provides public venues with a single platform to sell capacity and access to mobile operators.

OpenRoaming’s original standard soft launched in 2019 and has since been backed by a number of operators, with limited deployments already in place.

Companies backing the project include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Google, Samsung and Cisco.

Last month Telecom Infra Project also threw its weight behind it.

The standard is designed to “bridge the gap” between mobile and Wi-Fi by enabling apparently seamless secure network access to users without constantly having to re-register and log-in to different networks.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

