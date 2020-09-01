 Open RAN spending tipped to top $5B by 2024 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Open RAN spending tipped to top $5B by 2024

01 SEP 2020

Market research company Dell’Oro Group predicted sales of open RAN equipment will grow at double-digit rates in the five years to end-2024, citing political uncertainty as one of three main drivers of momentum behind the approach.

Total spending over the forecast period is tipped to hit $5 billion, with cumlative shipments of radio equipment including macro and small cells expected to reach 1 million units.

Stefan Pongratz, VP and analyst, explained momentum is being fuelled by “a confluence of factors including promising results from initial commercial deployments, growing support from the incumbent RAN suppliers and increased geopolitical uncertainty acting as a catalyst for operators to rethink their supplier strategies”.

The political reference appears to relate to attempts by the US government to push Chinese vendor Huawei out of domestic and international operator networks: officials previously expressed interest in developing open RAN technologies as an alternative source of telecom kit.

Major players Ericsson and Nokia both backed open RAN, with the former a member of the O-RAN Alliance since February 2019 and the latter joining a US-oriented lobby group in May. Nokia detailed plans to incorporate the technology into its range in 2021.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Open Networking Foundation focuses on SD-RAN

AT&T, Verizon-backed Lumina Networks calls time

Intel, VMware forge vRAN collaboration

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association