 Open RAN revenue tipped for gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Open RAN revenue tipped for gains

30 JAN 2023

Dell’Oro Group predicted open RAN revenue would accelerate faster than it previously forecast, taking a share of between 15 per cent and 20 per cent of the global RAN market by 2027.

The research company cited stronger than expected progress during 2022, particularly in North America, for the change. It had previously tipped open RAN to take a 15 per cent share by 2026.

VP Stefan Pongratz told Mobile World Live Dish Network and Verizon contributed to the growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific and North America regions are expected to be the primary open RAN growth areas throughout the forecast period.

Dell’Oro upped its North American forecasts, but cut those for Middle East and Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Beyond early adopters, Pongratz stated operators were still concerned about performance and cost parity with open versus proprietary RAN.

“Even with the higher starting point, it is more salient than ever to factor in the vastly different adoption curves across the greenfields [sic], the leading brownfields in North America and Asia Pacific and the rest of the world,” he stated.

European open RAN revenue is expected to top $1 billion by 2027 despite a slower start than other regions.

Open RAN macro elements including high-power base stations on macro sites are expected to drive the bulk of capex going forward, accounting for around 90 per cent of revenue throughout the forecast period.

While the expectations for open RAN improved, the company’s preliminary data suggested a minimal impact on overall RAN supplier dynamics.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

El declive de la LTE provoca una desaceleración en el mercado de redes RAN

RAN market facing slowdown on LTE decline

Vodafone beefs-up open RAN silicon ecosystem

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association