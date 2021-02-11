 Open RAN advocates rise to US 5G challenge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Open RAN advocates rise to US 5G challenge

11 FEB 2021

Ericsson and the Open RAN Policy Coalition identified testing as a key priority for a proposed US government programme aimed at speeding development of an open 5G ecosystem, but offered differing opinions on what the focus of that work should be.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) last month sought ideas on how to structure a potential 5G Challenge scheme, to create systems which could be used by the Department of Defence.

Ericsson put interoperability testing at the heart of its proposal, suggesting the US government host a 5G lab and run an “open ecosystem plugfest” to allow new and incumbent vendors to test components.

It said the results of this testing would help identify key hurdles to building an interconnected system and allow stakeholders to better understand the development status of different components.

The Open RAN Policy Coalition proposed testing should focus on advancing specific use cases and interfaces, arguing real-world trials and deployments had already demonstrated interoperability in the RAN.

It said the programme must not undermine work by 3GPP and O-RAN Alliance, and the government should be clear about which metrics will be used to evaluate system performance and decide on winners of the challenge.

The NTIA is yet to issue details of other proposals received by its deadline of 10 February.

Formed in May 2020, the Open RAN Policy Coalition includes AT&T, Google, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics America, Verizon and UScellular among its members.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi files lawsuit to overturn US investment ban

Ericsson advierte del riesgo de represalias chinas por las sanciones contra Huawei

Ericsson warns on China reprisal risk from Huawei ban

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association