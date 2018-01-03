English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ooredoo plays down Turk Telekom discussions

03 JAN 2018

Qatar-based Ooredoo confirmed it held talks about acquiring a stake in Turkey’s smallest mobile operator Turk Telekom, but discussions have so far not progressed to anything concrete.

In a statement to the Qatar Stock Exchange, Ooredoo said it wanted to clarify reports in the media that it was interested in Turk Telekom, and while “there were some initial discussions, these did not progress to the negotiation stage”.

Reports in November revealed that Ooredoo had decided to make a bid for Ojer Telekomunikayson (Otas), which operates as a subsidiary of Ojer Telecom – a special purpose vehicle that owns 55 per cent of Turk Telekom.

However, it faced competition from Saudi Telecom, which is also reportedly in the race to acquire the stake in the Turkish operator, according to sources.

GSMA Intelligence numbers give Turk Telecom a 25 per cent market share, behind larger rivals Turkcell (44 per cent share) and Vodafone (31 per cent).

Saudi Telecom also owns a 35 per cent stake in Oger Telecom, and has plans to buy the subsidiary through a $750 million cash injection, as well as committing to restructure a further $4 billion worth of debt, according to a Bloomberg report in November.

Indeed, Otas has missed three payments since September 2016 on a loan of $4.75 billion it borrowed from 29 local and international banks in 2013.

A potential acquisition by Ooredoo would see it continue with its expansion strategy overseas, largely through acquisition.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telenor Myanmar takes 4G coverage to 29 cities

Ooredoo unveils Myanmar money service

STC in pole position for Turk Telekom stake

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association