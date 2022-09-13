Ooredoo latest to be linked with tower disposals

Qatar-based Ooredoo Group faced further speculation over its tower asset strategy, with Reuters reporting the operator was considering offloading domestic and international sites less than a fortnight after being linked with a similar move by its Indonesian JV.

The news site indicated discussions were ongoing regarding a potential divestment of Ooredoo’s own assets, though a solid decision on whether to sell is apparently yet to be made.

Information on any potential deal was sparse, though it would fit with an industry trend of infrastructure asset disposals.

These transactions have gained increased momentum in recent years as specialist companies hoover up the towers and related infrastrure with lease deals then struck with the former owners.

Between its wholly- and partly-owned operations, Ooredoo has businesses across ten markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North Africa. This figure includes a soon-to-be disposed of unit in Myanmar.

Speculation on Ooredoo’s tower assets follow rumours about a potential sale of a batch held by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, its JV with CK Hutchison in Indonesia. The cash from any sale there was said to be earmarked for network improvements in the country.