 Ooredoo latest to be linked with tower disposals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ooredoo latest to be linked with tower disposals

13 SEP 2022
tower

Qatar-based Ooredoo Group faced further speculation over its tower asset strategy, with Reuters reporting the operator was considering offloading domestic and international sites less than a fortnight after being linked with a similar move by its Indonesian JV.

The news site indicated discussions were ongoing regarding a potential divestment of Ooredoo’s own assets, though a solid decision on whether to sell is apparently yet to be made.

Information on any potential deal was sparse, though it would fit with an industry trend of infrastructure asset disposals.

These transactions have gained increased momentum in recent years as specialist companies hoover up the towers and related infrastrure with lease deals then struck with the former owners.

Between its wholly- and partly-owned operations, Ooredoo has businesses across ten markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North Africa. This figure includes a soon-to-be disposed of unit in Myanmar.

Speculation on Ooredoo’s tower assets follow rumours about a potential sale of a batch held by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, its JV with CK Hutchison in Indonesia. The cash from any sale there was said to be earmarked for network improvements in the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ooredoo closes in on Myanmar deal

Ooredoo Group makes trio of senior appointments

Ooredoo taps Nokia for network boost

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association