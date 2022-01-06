 Ooredoo Group makes trio of senior appointments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ooredoo Group makes trio of senior appointments

06 JAN 2022

Ooredoo Group added three executives to its top team, with two senior figures from its recently-merged Indonesian operation given new roles and the company’s acting CCO taking the job on a permanent basis.

In a stock market statement released days after combining Indosat Ooredoo with its CK Hutchison-owned Indonesian rival, Ooredoo revealed the former chief of its Indonesia unit Ahmad Al-Neama had been appointed group regional CEO.

Under his new remit, Al-Neama will oversee the company’s businesses in Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, Myanmar, Maldives and its interest in the Indonesia joint venture. He is charged with “setting priorities to drive sustainable growth” across these markets.

Former Indosat Ooredoo CFO Eyas Assaf has also moved across to Ooredoo Group and takes the role of executive director for performance management.

The company’s other senior appointment announced today (6 January) was acting group CCO Bilal Kazmi taking the role on a full-time basis. His remit is to “drive Ooredoo’s commercial transformation to accelerate growth across key areas”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ooredoo taps Nokia for network boost

Ooredoo MD predicts Indonesia shake-up

Ooredoo, CK Hutchison combine Indonesian units
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association