Ooredoo Group makes trio of senior appointments

Ooredoo Group added three executives to its top team, with two senior figures from its recently-merged Indonesian operation given new roles and the company’s acting CCO taking the job on a permanent basis.

In a stock market statement released days after combining Indosat Ooredoo with its CK Hutchison-owned Indonesian rival, Ooredoo revealed the former chief of its Indonesia unit Ahmad Al-Neama had been appointed group regional CEO.

Under his new remit, Al-Neama will oversee the company’s businesses in Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, Myanmar, Maldives and its interest in the Indonesia joint venture. He is charged with “setting priorities to drive sustainable growth” across these markets.

Former Indosat Ooredoo CFO Eyas Assaf has also moved across to Ooredoo Group and takes the role of executive director for performance management.

The company’s other senior appointment announced today (6 January) was acting group CCO Bilal Kazmi taking the role on a full-time basis. His remit is to “drive Ooredoo’s commercial transformation to accelerate growth across key areas”.