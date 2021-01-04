 Ooredoo, Ericsson eye 5G boost with new tie-up - Mobile World Live
Home

Ooredoo, Ericsson eye 5G boost with new tie-up

04 JAN 2021

Ooredoo and Ericsson joined forces in modernising the operator’s networks across its portfolio.

In a statement, Ericsson said the five-year-long partnership will let Ooredoo use its 5G radio, core and transport products and services, a move it said would open the door for end-to-end 5G support “to digitally transform and modernise” Ooredoo’s mobile networks.

The agreement also includes Ericsson’s Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Communication offerings.

Ericsson claimed time for new services to appear on the market will be “significantly” shortened following the tie-up, while also enhancing Ooredoo’s network performance.

The agreement covers the group’s units in Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and Maldives.

The announcement builds on previous collaboration between the pair, as Ericsson’s Radio System is already live in several Ooredoo operations, including for Qatar’s nationwide 5G coverage.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

