Ooredoo, Ericsson eye 5G boost with new tie-up - Mobile World Live

Ooredoo and Ericsson joined forces in modernising the operator’s networks across its portfolio.

In a statement, Ericsson said the five-year-long partnership will let Ooredoo use its 5G radio, core and transport products and services, a move it said would open the door for end-to-end 5G support “to digitally transform and modernise” Ooredoo’s mobile networks.

The agreement also includes Ericsson’s Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Communication offerings.

Ericsson claimed time for new services to appear on the market will be “significantly” shortened following the tie-up, while also enhancing Ooredoo’s network performance.

The agreement covers the group’s units in Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and Maldives.

The announcement builds on previous collaboration between the pair, as Ericsson’s Radio System is already live in several Ooredoo operations, including for Qatar’s nationwide 5G coverage.