 Onomondo readies evolved eSIM
Home

Onomondo readies evolved eSIM

14 NOV 2022

Danish connectivity player Onomondo detailed plans to launch a new type of eSIM in Q1 2023, which it claimed would reduce the cost and deployment time for IoT services across devices and networks.

Onomondo explained its SoftSIM will go beyond current eSIM set-ups by being downloaded from the cloud onto chipsets in devices, reducing deployment times and tackling what it claimed is a key pain point of the latter in terms of the typical commercial agreements and hardware requirements.

Data is transferred directly across Onomondo’s virtual network to cloud partners including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and IBM.

Onomondo claims to have integrated its IoT approach with more than 700 operators at the RAN level across more than 180 countries, as well as layering its own API-based IoT platform on top.

An Onomondo representative told Mobile World Live it offers connectivity on Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US and UScellular networks, among others.

The representative added the Onomondo SoftSIM was the only truly “plug and play” IoT system from one vendor.

They noted Deutsche Telekom’s NuSIM is similar but claimed “it is more complex to use as there is additional hardware” required.

Onomondo secured $21 million in funding in July.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

