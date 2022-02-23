 ONF releases SD-RAN into open source - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 Show Daily
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ONF releases SD-RAN into open source

23 FEB 2022

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) released its completed SD-RAN project to open source after years of development, giving a further boost to the global open RAN movement.

Release of the SD-RAN project is the culmination of work commenced in 2020 with operators including China Mobile, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom and AT&T to build and trial O-RAN Alliance-compliant open-source components to free mobile players from vendor lock in.

SD-RAN uses a cloud-native near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and an xApp development environment, along with related controllers covering distributed, remote and centralised units.

In October 2021, ONF and Deutsche Telekom commenced a field trial of an open RAN set-up using the foundation’s RIC software platform.

The trial integrated open RAN components from eight vendors with the ONF’s SD-RAN RIC and Aether 5G platform to provide live services over a fully disaggregated mobile network.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Open Networking Foundation focuses on SD-RAN

ONF claims major step in edge network customisation

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association