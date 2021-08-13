 OneWeb takes funding to $2.7B with Hanwha deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb takes funding to $2.7B with Hanwha deal

13 AUG 2021

OneWeb secured a strategic investment of $300 million from South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, taking the satellite communications provider’s total funding to $2.7 billion since being rescued from bankruptcy.

Hanwha made the investment for an 8.8 per cent stake in OneWeb through its Hanwha Systems defence division. The funding helps the satellite company with long-term ambitions to tap into the commercial space market.

OneWeb explained in a statement the South Korean company provided further defence capabilities and the latest antenna technologies, as well as boosting relationships with new government customers and providing expanded geographical reach.

Hanwha joins a UK government-led consortium including Bharti Airtel, which helped OneWeb escape from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020 through a $1 billion rescue package.

Since then, the Bharti group has also exercised an option to invest an additional $500 million. French satellite operator Eutelsat is another major investor, ploughing $550 million into the company.

Second generation
Hanwha’s investment suggests a valuation of about $3.4 billion for OneWeb, reported Financial Times, and people close to the company stated the move could lay the foundations for financing a second generation of more advanced satellites than being currently launched.

To date, OneWeb explained it had launched a fleet of 254 satellites into orbit, still some way off its plans for a total constellation of 648, designed to provide communications services in hard-to-reach areas of the globe.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said Hanhwa was “a powerful partner in our global mission to connect the world”.

The investment is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

OneWeb fires up latest satellites

OneWeb lanza nuevos satélites

OneWeb, SoftBank Corp plot Japan satellite move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association