OneWeb secures landing rights in Brazil

Brazil’s national telecommunications regulator Anatel granted OneWeb a 15-year satellite landing rights licence in the country, marking the company’s entry into the country.

In a statement, OneWeb explained approval for non-geostationary satellite services enables it to back government efforts to close a digital divide, while also boosting the company’s broader ambitions in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Christopher Casarrubias, head of government and regulatory affairs at OneWeb Latin America and the Caribbean, commented it now had “momentum behind our plans to supply high-speed, low-latency internet to Brazil, as its satellite market becomes increasingly diverse and dynamic”.

OneWeb is one of several players in an increasingly-crowded satellite communications market which includes Space X service Starlink and Project Kuiper from Amazon.

The UK-headquartered company noted Anatel had cleared it to operate two gateways in Brazil, making it one of the few countries to do so.