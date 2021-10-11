 OneWeb scores India deal for satellite launch in 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb scores India deal for satellite launch in 2022

11 OCT 2021

Satellite communications provider OneWeb struck an agreement with a commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch satellites in the country from 2022, a move it claimed would contribute to a goal of bringing connectivity services to every part of the world.

A letter of intent with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) will enable OneWeb to use two India-built launch vehicles as potential platforms to fire up satellites from the nation, it explained in a statement.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, executive chairman of OneWeb, expressed belief the move will allow OneWeb to fulfil its vision of “taking broadband connectivity across the earth, oceans and sky”, while also turning India into a “key hub” in the global space ecosystem.

LiveMint reported OneWeb was the first private company to strike a deal to launch commercial satellite services in India.

The deal was signed during the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), which has OneWeb as one of its founding members.

Following approvals from the companies’ boards, it will “expeditiously” be transformed into a binding agreement.

Connectivity goals
OneWeb aims to offer high-speed, low-latency connectivity services globally before the end of 2022. It plans to create a constellation of 648 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, 322 of which are already in space.

The company expects to commence services in Alaska, Canada and the UK before the end of 2021.

OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in the US in March 2020, but soon after it received major backing from the UK government and Bharti Enterprises, and further support from Hughes Network Systems and Eutelsat.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Eutelsat deepens bet in OneWeb

AST SpaceMobile chief hails progress with operators

Lynk Global scores first operator deals

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association