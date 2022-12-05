OneWeb readies launch of next batch of birds

Satellite communications player OneWeb prepared for the launch of 40 low Earth orbit (LEO) birds from the US, taking its first generation constellation to almost 80 per cent complete.

OneWeb stated it would use SpaceX to launch the latest additions to its fleet, with an expected date no earlier than 6 December.

It will be the company’s 15th launch to date, and follows the suspension of use of infrastructure in Russia earlier this year and a previous release from India in October.

OneWeb noted it was on track to deliver global coverage in 2023.

The company eventually plans to provide wholesale connectivity from a constellation of 648 satellites. Its latest batch are touted as significantly expanding availability in the US, Europe, and large parts of the Middle East and Asia.

It added the expansion would also allow it to provide coverage “between the South Pole and the 35th parallel south” which would open its services for use in Southern Australia, South Africa, and parts of South America.