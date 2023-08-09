 OneWeb strikes US connectivity deal - Mobile World Live
Home_Network Tech

OneWeb strikes US connectivity deal

09 AUG 2023

Satellite player OneWeb inked a deal with IP Access International to deliver space-based connectivity in the US, targeting remote and urban areas.

The distribution partnership agreement will see the duo work together to provide US operators with satellite technologies to improve existing services in hard-to-reach locations and urban areas affected by events such as natural disasters and other conditions impacting connectivity.

IP Access International stated OneWeb’s LEO connectivity will be integrated with its SuperGIG service, an offering which combines terrestrial and satellite networks designed for public safety and enterprise critical mobile operations.

Stephen Beynon, CCO at OneWeb, said adding its connectivity to the IP Access International portfolio gives customers “new and reliable solutions to ensure they meet their mission, regardless of local connectivity services currently in place”.

IP Access International provides mobile satellite technology for emergency services, government bodies and enterprises and the company counts other satellite players including Inmarsat and Eutelsat as its partners.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

