 OneWeb inks Africa enterprise, rural deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb inks Africa enterprise, rural deal

15 MAY 2023

OneWeb signed a distribution deal with iSat Africa covering connectivity from its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, as part of a service targeting enterprises and operator rural deployments.

The deal is the latest in a spate of agreements by OneWeb, which completed its constellation earlier this year.

iSat Africa will add the LEO connectivity to its offering targeting markets in central, western and eastern Africa with reliable high speed, low-latency communications services.

Use cases identified by the iSat Africa include enterprise connectivity, remote access and rural networks with target customers including the continent’s mobile operators.

It also supplies the broadcast industry.

The pair claim the partnership will aid efforts to bridge the digital divide in Africa.

In the company’s statement on the deal, OneWeb CCO Stephen Beynon said the partnership “presents us with the opportunity to bring connectivity to people, businesses and governments across Africa”.

CEO of iSAT Africa Rakesh Kukreja added it was “a big step towards closing the digital divide and giving people and businesses all over Africa more power”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

OneWeb goes global as backhaul beckons

OneWeb amplía cobertura al mundo entero

OneWeb readies launch of next batch of birds

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association