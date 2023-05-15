OneWeb inks Africa enterprise, rural deal

OneWeb signed a distribution deal with iSat Africa covering connectivity from its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, as part of a service targeting enterprises and operator rural deployments.

The deal is the latest in a spate of agreements by OneWeb, which completed its constellation earlier this year.

iSat Africa will add the LEO connectivity to its offering targeting markets in central, western and eastern Africa with reliable high speed, low-latency communications services.

Use cases identified by the iSat Africa include enterprise connectivity, remote access and rural networks with target customers including the continent’s mobile operators.

It also supplies the broadcast industry.

The pair claim the partnership will aid efforts to bridge the digital divide in Africa.

In the company’s statement on the deal, OneWeb CCO Stephen Beynon said the partnership “presents us with the opportunity to bring connectivity to people, businesses and governments across Africa”.

CEO of iSAT Africa Rakesh Kukreja added it was “a big step towards closing the digital divide and giving people and businesses all over Africa more power”.