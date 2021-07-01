 OneWeb fires up latest satellites following funding boost
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb fires up latest satellites

01 JUL 2021

Satellite communications provider OneWeb launched a further 36 birds into orbit today (1 July), targeting coverage in hard-to-reach polar regions a matter of days after declaring itself financially stable following a fresh funding commitment from Bharti Global.

Launch details on its website explained the latest satellites formed part of OneWeb’s plan to provide broadband access in areas above a latitude of 50-degrees north, including the US state of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Northern Europe, Finland, the UK, Iceland and Arctic seas.

As of April, the company had launched 182 satellites into space.

The birds contribute to a goal of launching an initial constellation of 648 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, with the take-off coming two days after OneWeb revealed Bharti Global had upped its financial commitment to the business by exercising an option to invest an additional $500 million.

Bharti Global is part of a UK government-led consortium which agreed a $1 billion rescue package for OneWeb in 2020, pulling the company out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

OneWeb stated the latest commitment by the Indian conglomerate leaves it “financially secure, with no debt issuance”.

It expects Bharti Global’s latest investment to be made by the year-end, after which it stated the total sum raised since mid-2020 will amount to $2.4 billion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Inmarsat set for court showdown over Dutch 5G plan

OneWeb, SoftBank Corp plot Japan satellite move

Eutelsat invierte 450 millones en OneWeb
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association