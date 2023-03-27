OnePlus, Oppo deny Europe exit speculation

Sister brands Oppo and OnePlus reiterated commitment to their European operations, rebutting rumours circulating on social media claiming an exit from some markets was on the cards.

In a joint statement from the two brands, both owned by Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, the pair reiterated plans to remain in “all the existing European markets and the UK”.

“We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year,” the companies wrote.

“As always, Oppo and OnePlus will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward.”

The comment came after multiple technology websites reported comments on social media from technology blogger Max Jambor, who claimed he could “confirm” the brands were pulling out of Germany, the UK, France and Netherlands.

His initial post noted a Europe-wide withdrawal was eventually on the agenda, though this was later toned-down to the countries listed.

Neither Oppo nor OnePlus currently sell their smartphones in Germany following a patent row with Nokia, though supply their standard European ranges on the other markets listed.